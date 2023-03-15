UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Over 5kg Heroin In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:58 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested a notorious drug pusher who used to supply the drug to educational institutions and recovered over five kilograms of heroin from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a notorious drug smuggler identified as Shera Bhatti used to supply narcotics to drug-addicted students at educational institutions.

He said a team of Cant police station headed by SHO, Hussain Feroze Rao, following an information-conducted a raid at a den and arrested the drug pusher besides recovering over five kilograms of heroin from his possession.

The police also confiscated the vehicles used for smuggling narcotics. The Cant police have registered a case against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas appreciated the Cant police for arresting the drug peddler and recovering a huge cache of narcotics from his possession.

