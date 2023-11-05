Police recover over 6 kg hashish from 7 suspects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad police arrested seven suspected drug peddlers in separate raids and recovered around 6.5 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the city police apprehended Shahbaz Tanoli in a raid near the Gol Building area and recovered 1.57 kg of hashish from his possession.

Likewise, he added, the PS Sakhi Pir rounded up Owais Qaimkhani and recovered 1.2 kg of hacoshish from him.

Two suspects, Jamshed Kashmiri and Shahzad, were arrested in a raid near the shrine of Nago Shah in Makrani Para, with the police recovering 2.

35 kg of hashish from them.

The spokesman said that the PS Market also apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Shakir Qureshi, who was carrying 537 grams of hashish.

The B-Section police, duringtheirs raids in different parts of Latifabad, rounded up Syed Zain Ali Naqvi and Babar Maseeh and recovered 560 grams and 440 grams, respectively, of hashish from them.