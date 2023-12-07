Police recover, return gold jewellery, cash to owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) CIA police recovered snatched gold jewellery and cash and returned it to the owner on Wednesday

According to a police Spokesman, Dr. Aftab Qazi resident of Indu's Paradise Wadhuwah area was deprived of jewelry and cash in a robbery bid committed by some accused on 11 November.

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh while taking notice of the incident had issued directives to the CIA Police team to arrest the culprits and recover valuables.

CIA Police after reviewing all aspects of the incident and utilizing departmental potential conducted an intelligence base drive to unearth a network of thieves and recovered 20 tola gold and Rs 40,0000 while suspects managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad invited Dr. Qazi to his office and handed over valuables to him