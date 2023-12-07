Open Menu

Police Recover, Return Gold Jewellery, Cash To Owner

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Police recover, return gold jewellery, cash to owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) CIA police recovered snatched gold jewellery and cash and returned it to the owner on Wednesday

According to a police Spokesman, Dr. Aftab Qazi resident of Indu's Paradise Wadhuwah area was deprived of jewelry and cash in a robbery bid committed by some accused on 11 November.

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh while taking notice of the incident had issued directives to the CIA Police team to arrest the culprits and recover valuables.

CIA Police after reviewing all aspects of the incident and utilizing departmental potential conducted an intelligence base drive to unearth a network of thieves and recovered 20 tola gold and Rs 40,0000 while suspects managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad invited Dr. Qazi to his office and handed over valuables to him

Related Topics

Police CIA Jewelry Robbery Hyderabad November Gold All From

Recent Stories

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

1 hour ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

1 hour ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

1 hour ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

1 hour ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

1 hour ago
ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

2 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

2 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

2 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi O ..

Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi Operation

2 hours ago
 PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory ..

PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory in upcoming polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan