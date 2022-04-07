Police recover Rs 1.5m stolen money, a mini truck

Muzaffargarh police recovered Rs 1.5 million stolen money and a mini truck worth Rs 1.8 million snatched from Multan, a police officials said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police recovered Rs 1.5 million stolen money and a mini truck worth Rs 1.8 million snatched from Multan, a police officials said on Thursday.

The SHO Chowk Sarwar Shaheed had arrested some accused and recovered Rs 1.5 million stolen cash from their possession.

The amount was handed over to complainant Khaliq Ali, a retired DSP Legal.

In another case SHO Sinawan arrested some accused who confessed their involvement in lifting a Shehzore mini truck from Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan. Police subsequently recovered the mini truck worth Rs 1.8 million from the accused.

The police spokesman said that a campaign against criminals was ongoing in the district on the orders of DPO Captain (Retired) Tariq Wilayat to reduce crime rate.