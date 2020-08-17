UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Rs. 2.4m Looted During Dacoity At Petrol Pump

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A joint team of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad and Khanna police station recovered Rs 2.4 million from four gangsters which they looted during dacoity at a filling station on `Kuri Road', a police spokesman said.

According to details, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team to ensure arrest of those involved in dacoity at petrol pump.

The team comprising policemen from Khanna police station CIA wing arrested four gangsters who killed cashier of a petrol pump at Kuri Road during dacoity attempt and injured a security guard.

The criminals were identified as Liaqat Shah, Noor, islam and Liaqat while police recovered looted cash amounting Rs 2.

4 million and three 30 bore pistols as well as ammunition from them.

They confessed their involvement in various other dacoity incidents including looting a money changer and cashier of petrol pump.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a proclaimed offender Ahmed Jawad Butt and drug peddlers Bilal Khan and Fazal Wahid.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed appreciated performance of CIA and Khanna Police teams while announcing commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.

