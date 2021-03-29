UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Rs3.2mn Stolen Money

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police recover Rs3.2mn stolen money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An alleged robber has been arrested after recovery of Rs3.2 million stolen money from his custody by the police.

The Aghamir Jani Shah police station on a tip off arrested accused Akhtar Zeb who was charged for allegedly breaking the locks of a factory at Ganj area in interior city and stolen Rs3.2 million.

Police claimed that the accused has confessed his crime and recovered the stolen money from his possession.

