UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Rs5mln Looted Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police recover Rs5mln looted money

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have recovered stolen cash of five million rupees looted from the shop of a trader located in the "Ghalla Mandi" market.

According to the spokesman on Wednesday, the plaintiff lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police between 6 and 7 June night about the crime.

Soon after receiving the information, the police teams reached the spot and inspected the crime scene after registering FIR No. 617/23.

The police availed facilities of Criminal Record Holders (CRO) data, Geo fencing and modern information technology to trace out the whereabouts of the thief and later arrested him from Quaid-e-Azam colony an area in the city, recovering Rs 5 million stolen money. Further probe was underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Bahawalpur Money June Criminals FIR Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

4 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

1 hour ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.