Police recover Rs5mln looted money

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have recovered stolen cash of five million rupees looted from the shop of a trader located in the "Ghalla Mandi" market.

According to the spokesman on Wednesday, the plaintiff lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police between 6 and 7 June night about the crime.

Soon after receiving the information, the police teams reached the spot and inspected the crime scene after registering FIR No. 617/23.

The police availed facilities of Criminal Record Holders (CRO) data, Geo fencing and modern information technology to trace out the whereabouts of the thief and later arrested him from Quaid-e-Azam colony an area in the city, recovering Rs 5 million stolen money. Further probe was underway, the spokesman added.