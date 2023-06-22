UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Rs5mln Looted Money

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 02:51 AM

Police recover Rs5mln looted money

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have recovered stolen cash of five million rupees looted from the shop of a trader located in the "Ghalla Mandi" market.

According to the spokesman on Wednesday, the plaintiff lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police between 6 and 7 June night about the crime.

Soon after receiving the information, the police teams reached the spot and inspected the crime scene after registering FIR No. 617/23.

The police availed facilities of Criminal Record Holders (CRO) data, Geo fencing and modern information technology to trace out the whereabouts of the thief and later arrested him from Quaid-e-Azam colony an area in the city, recovering Rs 5 million stolen money. Further probe was underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Bahawalpur Money June Criminals FIR Market From Million

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.