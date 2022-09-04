Police recover smuggled Iranian diesel, one held

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have recovered 10,000 litre smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested the driver of the truck during a raid conducted at Chowk Qureshi on Sunday.

According to police sources, working on a tip off, a police team led by DSP Sadar Circle Rizwan Khan raided Chowk Qureshi in premises of Karamdad Qureshi police station and recovered 10,000 litre smuggled Iranian diesel loaded in a truck.

The police team also arrested the driver Shahbaz s/o Aslam. Later, the smuggled diesel and the driver were handed over to concerned custom intelligence officers for further action.

However, the arrested driver told police that he was going to deliver the consignment of smuggled diesel at Rehman petrol pump owned by Malik Abdul Rehman.

Inspector Custom Intelligence Mohsin Raza Shah said that strict action was being taken against the people involved in selling smuggled oil.

