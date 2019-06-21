UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Smuggled Oil, Four Accused Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:41 PM

Police recover smuggled oil, four accused arrested in Muzaffargarh

The police and CIA department recovered an ample quantity of smuggled oil during a joint operation launched here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) The police and CIA department recovered an ample quantity of smuggled oil during a joint operation launched here on Friday.

According to the police, a joint task force of the police and the CIA launched the operation in the city and recovered a truck loaded with 632 drums filled with smuggled oil worth Rs 10 million.

The police added that four accused were arrested in the operation and special teams had been formed to arrest the others involved in the illegal business across the district.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Petroleum Rules 1971.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a latest security system has been made operational at entry and exit points of the city.

Related Topics

Police Business CIA Oil Million

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

8 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

8 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.