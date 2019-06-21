Police recover smuggled oil, four accused arrested in Muzaffargarh

The police and CIA department recovered an ample quantity of smuggled oil during a joint operation launched here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) The police and CIA department recovered an ample quantity of smuggled oil during a joint operation launched here on Friday.

According to the police, a joint task force of the police and the CIA launched the operation in the city and recovered a truck loaded with 632 drums filled with smuggled oil worth Rs 10 million.

The police added that four accused were arrested in the operation and special teams had been formed to arrest the others involved in the illegal business across the district.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Petroleum Rules 1971.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a latest security system has been made operational at entry and exit points of the city.