UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Stolen Bike, Arrest Thief

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Police recover stolen bike, arrest thief

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) ::Lal Qila police on Sunday arrested the motorcycle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to a report lodged by a complainant Rashidullah at Lal Qila police station on April 10, District Police Officer Tariq Iqbal directed concerned police officers to investigate the robbery and recover the stolen motorcycle.

Lal Qila police investigated the case with the help of modern tools and traced out the accused identified as Salman Khan of Alizo, Bajaur district, and arrested him.

Police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Salman Khan Police Station Robbery April Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

8 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

38 minutes ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

53 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.