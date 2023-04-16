Police recover stolen bike, arrest thief

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) ::Lal Qila police on Sunday arrested the motorcycle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to a report lodged by a complainant Rashidullah at Lal Qila police station on April 10, District Police Officer Tariq Iqbal directed concerned police officers to investigate the robbery and recover the stolen motorcycle.

Lal Qila police investigated the case with the help of modern tools and traced out the accused identified as Salman Khan of Alizo, Bajaur district, and arrested him.

Police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from the accused.