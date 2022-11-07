UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Stolen Car From Tando Allahyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Police recover stolen car from Tando Allahyar

The police recovered the stolen car in a raid conducted in Tando Allahyar while the main accused managed to escape

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The police recovered the stolen car in a raid conducted in Tando Allahyar while the main accused managed to escape.

According to the spokesman, the A Section police recovered a Cultus car No ASG-998, stolen from Latifabad Unit# 11 by conducting an operation in Tando Allahyar while the main accused Bilal Almani escaped.

Police also started investigation against the absconding accused, spokesman said.

