Police Recover Stolen Cow Using Footprints Tracking
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a swift response, Shah Jamal police successfully recovered a stolen cow worth Rs. 800,000 in the Sharif Chajra area.
The recovery was made possible by tracking the footprints of the stolen animal, ultimately leading the police to the thief’s hideout.
According to details, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Rizwan Ahmed Khan, a call was received on Rescue 15 regarding the theft of a Cholistani breed cow during the night. Acting promptly, the Shah Jamal police team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nazir Khan, followed the cow’s footprints, which led them directly to the hideout of the suspect.
The stolen cow was successfully recovered and returned to its rightful owner.
The owner, overwhelmed with joy, expressed gratitude by embracing ASI Nazir Khan and shedding tears of happiness while praying for the police. Following the recovery, a formal case was registered at Shah Jamal police station based on the complaint of the cow’s owner.
Muzaffargarh police have reaffirmed their commitment to taking indiscriminate action against criminals and ensuring all necessary measures for crime prevention in the region.
