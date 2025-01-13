Police Recover Stolen Currency Worth Rs36.69 Million
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The police have busted a gang involved in a major theft at a Currency exchange office in Deans Trade Cente Peshawar and recovered the stolen amount.
The operation, conducted on the directives of CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 36.694 million rupees in local and foreign currency.
The suspects, including Nadir Khan, a security guard at the money exchange, confessed to committing the theft on January 4 by using office keys to access the premises.
A special team, led by SSP Operations Noor Jamal, SSP Investigation Noor Jamal, and SP Cantt Division Aitzaz Arif, utilized CCTV footage and advanced techniques to trace and apprehend the culprits.
Further investigations are underway, with authorities expecting additional revelations from the arrested suspects.
