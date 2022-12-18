Police recover stolen equipment of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Charsadda Police has recovered stolen equipment of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) worth millions of rupees during a raid on a private godown in the jurisdiction of Khan Mahi Police Station on Sunday.

Three arrested accused also include a retired official of PESCO, said a press release issued here.

On a tip, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Sohail Khalid directed Station House Officer (SHO) Khan Mahi, Bismillah for conducting raid on the godown and a team of police under the supervision of DSP Sardheri conducted a raid and recovered stolen precious machinery worth millions of rupees.

Three bundles of several kilometer long aluminum wires, two small bundles, two discs, fan associators, 175 shagle D sets, 650 common D sets, 40 boks and several other pieces of equipment.

Police has also recovered a cash amount of Rs.38000/- and six mobile phone sets including one iPhone from their possession.

The accused and stolen equipment have been shifted to the Police Station, Khan Mahi and further investigations are in progress.