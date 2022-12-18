UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Stolen Equipment Of PESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Police recover stolen equipment of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Charsadda Police has recovered stolen equipment of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) worth millions of rupees during a raid on a private godown in the jurisdiction of Khan Mahi Police Station on Sunday.

Three arrested accused also include a retired official of PESCO, said a press release issued here.

On a tip, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Sohail Khalid directed Station House Officer (SHO) Khan Mahi, Bismillah for conducting raid on the godown and a team of police under the supervision of DSP Sardheri conducted a raid and recovered stolen precious machinery worth millions of rupees.

Three bundles of several kilometer long aluminum wires, two small bundles, two discs, fan associators, 175 shagle D sets, 650 common D sets, 40 boks and several other pieces of equipment.

Police has also recovered a cash amount of Rs.38000/- and six mobile phone sets including one iPhone from their possession.

The accused and stolen equipment have been shifted to the Police Station, Khan Mahi and further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Mobile Company Progress Charsadda Sunday From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

18 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

18 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

18 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.