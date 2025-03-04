Police Recover Stolen Goods Worth Over Rs72m In Feb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) District police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, demonstrated exceptional performance during February 2025, ensuring law and order, crackdown on criminals and curbing illegal activities.
According to a spokesperson for police, police recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 72.49 million, including Rs 37.3 million from 12 traced gangs. A total of 26 gang members were arrested, significantly disrupting organized crime in the district.
Likewise, the police intensified its crackdown on wanted criminals, resulting in the arrest of 181 proclaimed offenders, 52 court absconders and 38 target offenders.
Additionally, the police registered 903 cases and arrested 833 suspects.
In efforts to control illegal arms possession, police registered 44 cases and recovered 23 pistols, nine revolvers, three guns, 4 carbines,2 Kalashnikovs, 3 rifles and 88 bullets.
The police maintained its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, registering 91 cases and recovered 51.878 kg of hashish, 3.665 kg of heroin, 166 grams of ice (crystal meth), 14.5 kg of opium,3,621 liters of liquor and unearthed one distillery.
The police also took strict action against various offenses and registered 21 cases against gamblers, 62 cases against illegal LPG vehicle operations,11 cases against illegal gas refilling, 4 cases against unauthorized petrol agencies, 38 cases under the beggary ordinance, 91 cases against electricity theft and 27 cases for reckless driving.
Furthermore, 18 cases were registered for violating the amplifier/sound system ban, leading to 48 arrests. Additionally, police registered 7 cases against harboring fugitives, 3 cases against tenants violating regulations, and 25 cases against fake emergency calls to Police Helpline 15.
