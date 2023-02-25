UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Stolen Money From Bandit

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :In a swift operation, the Capital City Police have arrested an armed and dangerous bandit who had stolen money from a cloth merchant.

The businessman, Muhammad Naeem from Faisalabad, was targeted by the bandit when he was returning after collecting money from shopkeepers.

The police were able to recover the stolen money and a loaded 30-bore pistol with cartridges from the arrested bandit, Syed son of Gul Akbar, a resident of district Orakzai and was presently living in Peshawar.

During the operation, the bandits opened fire on the police team, narrowly missing them, and injuring a passerby, Jamshed who was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The affected businessman has expressed his gratitude to the police for their timely action and recovery of the stolen money.

