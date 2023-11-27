Police recover stolen motorcycle, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Pind DadanKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Jhelum Police on Monday arrested a member of a bike lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle in Lilla Mor district Jhelum.

According to police, Jhelum police patrolling team managed to locate and apprehend the criminal in possession of a stolen Honda 125 motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that the bike had been stolen in 2020 and was recovered by the patrolling police within the jurisdiction of Pind Dadan Khan Police Station. Later on, the bike was handed over to its rightful owner.

The officers congratulated the team for their good performance and the criminal has been remanded into police custody.

In recognition of their good performance, ASI Shakeel Ahmed and the patrolling team were congratulated by SSP.

It’s worth mentioning here that special raids and patrolling were executed on the direction of SSP Patrolling Rawalpindi Region Mr. Mohammad Bin Ashraf Sahib and the supervision of D.O. Patrolling Jhelum Mr. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Geelani Sahib.

APP/kir/378