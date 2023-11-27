Open Menu

Police Recover Stolen Motorcycle, Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Police recover stolen motorcycle, accused arrested

Pind DadanKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Jhelum Police on Monday arrested a member of a bike lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle in Lilla Mor district Jhelum.

According to police, Jhelum police patrolling team managed to locate and apprehend the criminal in possession of a stolen Honda 125 motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that the bike had been stolen in 2020 and was recovered by the patrolling police within the jurisdiction of Pind Dadan Khan Police Station. Later on, the bike was handed over to its rightful owner.

The officers congratulated the team for their good performance and the criminal has been remanded into police custody.

In recognition of their good performance, ASI Shakeel Ahmed and the patrolling team were congratulated by SSP.

It’s worth mentioning here that special raids and patrolling were executed on the direction of SSP Patrolling Rawalpindi Region Mr. Mohammad Bin Ashraf Sahib and the supervision of D.O. Patrolling Jhelum Mr. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Geelani Sahib.

APP/kir/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Honda Rawalpindi Jhelum Pind Dadan Khan Shakeel Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

5 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan