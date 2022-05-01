Police recover stolen motorcycle, rickshaw

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a rickshaw from Latifabad and Hali Road areas and handed them over to their rightful owners.

The spokesman said in a statement that police recovered a stolen Honda CD motorcycle from Latifabad No.

7 area and handed it over to the real owner Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, Hali Road police recovered a rickshaw stolen from the Maki Shah area and handed it over to its original owner Rafiq Ansari.

Citizens appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Police and thanked SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai and SHOs Niaz Panhwar and Abdul Malik Abro for recovering the stolen motorcycle and rickshaw.