Police Recover Stolen Stadium Lights Worth Rs 6.5 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Police have arrested two accused for stealing expensive floodlights from Gujjar Khan sports Stadium.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police arrested those who were identified as Ghulam Muhammad and Razaq.

Police have recovered 21 stolen floodlights, worth over Rs 6.5 million from their possession.

The theft was reported four days ago, and a case was immediately registered.

Police have used all available resources, including human intelligence, to track down the suspects and recover the stolen lights.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team stated that the accused will be presented in court with strong evidence. “They will be challaned and punished according to the law,” he said.

