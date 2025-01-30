Police recover stolen ultrasound machine, arrest suspect

Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Makhdoompur, Imran Shahid, along with his police team, displayed exceptional professionalism in solving the case. DPO Ismail Khark had issued special instructions after receiving reports that a modern ultrasound machine had been stolen from 12AH Hospital a few days ago. In response, an immediate investigation was launched.

Briefing the media in a press conference, DSP Chaudhry Abdul Kareem shared that the police utilized advanced technology, CCTV footage, and intelligence sources to trace the suspect.

During a well-executed raid, the police arrested the accused, Waseem Akram, a resident of 12AH, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway to identify any accomplices.

DSP Abdul Kareem emphasized that the police remain vigilant in ensuring public safety and will continue to take strict action against criminal activities. He highlighted that this successful operation not only led to the recovery of a valuable medical device but also sent a strong message that no one is above the law.