Police Recover Stolen Ultrasound Machine, Arrest Suspect
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved.
According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Makhdoompur, Imran Shahid, along with his police team, displayed exceptional professionalism in solving the case. DPO Ismail Khark had issued special instructions after receiving reports that a modern ultrasound machine had been stolen from 12AH Hospital a few days ago. In response, an immediate investigation was launched.
Briefing the media in a press conference, DSP Chaudhry Abdul Kareem shared that the police utilized advanced technology, CCTV footage, and intelligence sources to trace the suspect.
During a well-executed raid, the police arrested the accused, Waseem Akram, a resident of 12AH, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway to identify any accomplices.
DSP Abdul Kareem emphasized that the police remain vigilant in ensuring public safety and will continue to take strict action against criminal activities. He highlighted that this successful operation not only led to the recovery of a valuable medical device but also sent a strong message that no one is above the law.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief20 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago