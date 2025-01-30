Open Menu

Police Recover Stolen Ultrasound Machine, Arrest Suspect

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Police recover stolen ultrasound machine, arrest suspect

Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Acting on the directives and special guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khark, the Makhdoompur Police carried out a remarkable operation, successfully recovering a valuable stolen ultrasound machine and arresting the suspect involved.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Makhdoompur, Imran Shahid, along with his police team, displayed exceptional professionalism in solving the case. DPO Ismail Khark had issued special instructions after receiving reports that a modern ultrasound machine had been stolen from 12AH Hospital a few days ago. In response, an immediate investigation was launched.

Briefing the media in a press conference, DSP Chaudhry Abdul Kareem shared that the police utilized advanced technology, CCTV footage, and intelligence sources to trace the suspect.

During a well-executed raid, the police arrested the accused, Waseem Akram, a resident of 12AH, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway to identify any accomplices.

DSP Abdul Kareem emphasized that the police remain vigilant in ensuring public safety and will continue to take strict action against criminal activities. He highlighted that this successful operation not only led to the recovery of a valuable medical device but also sent a strong message that no one is above the law.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan