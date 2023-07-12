Police recover TikTokers from Katcha area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmore-Kandhkot Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered three TikTok dancing girls from the Katcha area of Garhi Tegho, district Kashmore-Kandhkot.

According to SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Irfan Samo, during an operation by the Police in Garhi Tegho in the Katcha area, the kidnappers after freeing three dancer girls managed to escape.

He said that Arifa, Muskan and Ambrin of Gulshan Hadeed Karachi were invited to dance at a marriage event in Kandhkot were trapped by the kidnappers and were kept hostage by dacoits since 12 June last.