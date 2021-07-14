Police recover two children in confinement of their grandfather.

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Police recovered two children from the illegal confinement of their grandfather by putting shackles around their feet.

According to the police sources police recovered 02 children, Akhter, 12 and Munawar, 13 years at main Chano in the limit of Panna police.

Allah bakhsh the grandfather of these two children had illegally tied up their grandsons by putting shackles around their legs welded from welding plant and made them prisoner in the house.

The children were found in serious injuries' condition as police raided under the supervision of SHO, Dera Dean Panna, on secret information by the neighbors and recovered children from his possession and nabbed the children grandfather.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the prompt action performed by police officials for the recovery of children.

Police started investigation for ascertaining the motives behind the matter. However, police also said that grandfather seemed mentally impaired.