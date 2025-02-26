Police recover two kids, arrest female abductor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chamkani police here Wednesday arrested an alleged female suspect involved in human trafficking and rescued two children, aged three and four.

According to details, Chamkani police conducted a raid on a house and arrested an alleged abductor identified as widow of Yusuf while two accused included Muhammad Umar and Kashif were managed to escape.

SP Rural, Inam Jan oversaw the operation. Later, kids were returned to their families. Police were conducting further raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

Further investigation was underway.