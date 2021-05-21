Police Recover Two Pistols
Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested two alleged suspects and recovered two pistols from their possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, during routine checking, a police team recovered two unlicensed pistols from two persons.
The police took the accused into custody.
The suspects were identified as Mukhtar and Sarfaraz.
Hasilpur police have lodged a case against the accused.
Further probe was in process.