Police recover two pistols

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested two alleged suspects and recovered two pistols from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, during routine checking, a police team recovered two unlicensed pistols from two persons.

The police took the accused into custody.

The suspects were identified as Mukhtar and Sarfaraz.

Hasilpur police have lodged a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.