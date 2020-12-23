Police recover two stolen motorcycles recovered, gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted two member gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them in the jurisdiction of City Police Station here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, City police arrested two lifter identified as Raheel Khan and Bilal Afzal and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 13 lawbreakers and recovered 1900 gram charas, two bottles of liquor and 15 rounds from their possession during operation conducted in various areas of city.