UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Two Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:21 AM

Police recover two stolen motorcycles recovered, gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted two member gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them in the jurisdiction of City Police Station here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, City police arrested two lifter identified as Raheel Khan and Bilal Afzal and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 13 lawbreakers and recovered 1900 gram charas, two bottles of liquor and 15 rounds from their possession during operation conducted in various areas of city.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

41 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

52 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

10 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

10 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.