Police recover two stolen vehicles after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Police recovered two stolen vehicles after an exchange of fire with a notorious car lifting gang in the Saidpur Scheme area on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Saidpur scheme area and managed to recover two stolen vehicles -- Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Toyota Corolla car was stolen from Bani area a while ago, he added.

He informed that Bani police, after receiving information that three suspicious persons were changing number plates of two vehicles in Saidpur area, rushed to the spot.

When the police party reached the site, three car lifters -- members of Najeebullah gang -- opened fire and managed to escape from the scene during the exchange of fire, he added.

Police also recovered several number plates, remotes, computers, tracker jammers and other items from the vehicles.

The spokesman said Bani police after registration of a case against the accused started further investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against car lifters and other lawbreakers.

