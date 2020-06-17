UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Unidentified Body

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Police recover unidentified body

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police found a dead body of a man at Alamdar Road area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody at Ibrahim Street near Alamdar Road.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Man SITE

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

36 minutes ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

36 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

1 hour ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

1 hour ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.