Police recover unidentified body

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police found a dead body of a man at Alamdar Road area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody at Ibrahim Street near Alamdar Road.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.