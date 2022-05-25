UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Weapons, Ammunition From House Of PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Lahore Police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the house of PTI leader during a major operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the house of PTI leader during a major operation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry said that the weapons recovered included 13 SMG rifles, dozens of pistols and hundreds of bullets.

He said that the police had received information some days ago about "illegal weapons" being brought to the city.

"During the blockades yesterday, we tried to stop some vehicles on the motorway," he added.

Later, in a raid at the house of PTI Lahore office bearer Zubair Niazi, the weapons were recovered.

The accused managed to escape from the scene. The DIG said that the accused on the run will be caught soon.

