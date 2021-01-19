Police recover weapons, arrest suspects in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police have arrested three suspects and recovered three pistols and cartridges from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested three suspects and recovered three pistols and cartridges from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police parties of PS Bahawalpur (Sadar), PS Hasilpur (City) and PS Ahmedpur East during checking took three suspects into custody and recovered three pistols and seven cartridges from their possession, respectively.

The accused were identified as Imran, Shehzad and Raza.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

Further probe was in process.