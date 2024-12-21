Open Menu

Police Recover Widow's 31-tola Gold Stolen Ornaments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police on Saturday recovered 31 tolas of stolen stolen gold ornaments belonging to a widow, valued at approximately Rs 8.37 million, within 24 hours of the incident.

The action began when Shahpur city police received a report of stolen gold jewelry from a widow's house. Acting promptly, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur City Police personally visited the crime scene and initiated a thorough investigation. The widow's stepsons were included in the investigation.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime, revealing that they had stolen the gold to avoid sharing it with their stepmother and stepbrother. The suspects, Nazar Muhammad and Mazhar, residents of Kachay Wala, admitted to burying the stolen gold near the Jhelum Riverbank.

They had also made a fake police call, intending to frame their stepsister's husband for the theft.

Police successfully recovered the stolen gold and cash from the specified location and arrested the accused. A case was registered against the accused.

DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi commended the swift action, stating, "This was a challenging case, but the Shahpur City Police not only traced the culprits within 24 hours but also recovered the stolen valuables, ensuring justice for the widow."

The widow, Ghulam Fatima, expressed her gratitude to the police for their prompt efforts in resolving the case.

