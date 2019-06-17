Police recoverd missing children

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The police recovered four missing children and handed over them to their parents in Musafir Khana area.

The heirs of four missing children approached Musafir Khana police, lodging their complaint that their four sons were missing form last night.

Under the supervision of the ASP Khoso, police team conducted search for the missing children and recovered them.

Apparently, the children left their home as a gesture of annoy. However, they were recovered by the police.

The ASP advised all parents to check activities of their children.