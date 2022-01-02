UrduPoint.com

Police Recovered 141 Missing Children During Last Year

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Police recovered 141 missing children during last year

KASUR, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The district police recovered 141 missing and abducted children during the year 2021 and reunited them to their parents, out of which 57 cases of abduction were also registered.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that measures are being taken on emergency basis to maintain law and order, prevent crime and protect the lives and property of people. He said that during the last year, most of the accused involved in heinous crime had been arrested and remaining will be soon behind bars.

The DPO said that emergency measures were taken to prevent incidents of child abuse in the district and for this purpose, pamphlets and booklets were printed and distributed among citizens and a special campaign was also launched on social media in this regard.

The DPO said that during the year 2021, a total of 43 incidents of child abuse occurred in which all the accused had been arrested.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Social Media Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

14 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.