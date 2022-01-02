Police recovered 141 missing children during last year

KASUR, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The district police recovered 141 missing and abducted children during the year 2021 and reunited them to their parents, out of which 57 cases of abduction were also registered.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that measures are being taken on emergency basis to maintain law and order, prevent crime and protect the lives and property of people. He said that during the last year, most of the accused involved in heinous crime had been arrested and remaining will be soon behind bars.

The DPO said that emergency measures were taken to prevent incidents of child abuse in the district and for this purpose, pamphlets and booklets were printed and distributed among citizens and a special campaign was also launched on social media in this regard.

The DPO said that during the year 2021, a total of 43 incidents of child abuse occurred in which all the accused had been arrested.