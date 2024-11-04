Open Menu

Police Recovered 1437 Kalashnikovs, 37420 Pistols This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police cracked down on illegal weapons and carried out operations in all districts including Lahore.

This year, 1,437 Kalashnikovs and 37,420 pistols have been recovered so far from the accused.

According to the police spokesman, 3136 guns, 2783 rifles, 689 revolvers were recovered from the accused. Likewise, millions of bullets and cartridges were recovered from the suspects across the province.

While 123 Kalashnikovs, 7918 pistols were recovered from the accused only in Lahore city, and 564 rifles, 298 guns and 123 revolvers, 44 thousand bullets and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

