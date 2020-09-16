UrduPoint.com
Police Recovered 3.280 Kg Chars, 100 Bottles Of Liquor

Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:07 PM

Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against anti-social elements, claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovering 3.380 kg chars and 100 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

According to police, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO, conducted a raid and arrested Imran Masih with 100 bottles of liquor.

Kalar Syedan police, in another raid, managed to arrest a drug pusher, Gustasab and seized 2.180 kg chars from him.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police team rounded up Roshum Khan with 1.100 kg chars.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

