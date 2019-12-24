UrduPoint.com
Police Recovered 4 Brick Kiln Workers In Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:17 PM

The Police safely recovered four brick kiln workers including one woman, who were forcibly kidnapped

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Police safely recovered four brick kiln workers including one woman, who were forcibly kidnapped.

According to details, Kaloi Police on the directives of additional judge Mithi, raided on a brick kiln near Baloch Abad area and recovered 4 poor workers including a woman .

kidnapped persons told that brikklin owner Hassan Pathan was taking dungeon work of bricks making at low wages, after being torturedby kiln owner they filed a petition in the local court. Recovered persons includes a woman Premi w/o Vishnoo bheel,2 children kamil Bheel and Loung bajeer bheel. According to Police kidnapped persons had been recovered on the directives of Additional judge Mithi in compliance with petition.

