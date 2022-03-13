Police recovered 6 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession, police spokesman informed.

During a course of action, PS Airport held Abdul Rauf involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from him.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police team adding that those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the law. SP said that other accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.