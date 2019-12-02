UrduPoint.com
Police Recovered 60 Kg Opium; Two Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:36 PM

City police have recovered 60 kilogram opium and arrested two drug peddlers here on Monday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : City police have recovered 60 kilogram opium and arrested two drug peddlers here on Monday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Jameel Zaffar informed journalists that a city police station team stopped a car and recovered 60 kg opium from it.

Police also arrested two drug peddlers while another managed to escape from the scene, he added.

DPO announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team.

