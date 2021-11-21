Police Recovered 6200 Grams Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) ::District police have arrested three inter-district drug smugglers and recovered a total of 6200 grams of cannabis from their possession.
SHO Usterzai police station Ayaz Hussain on a tip-off checked a suspected vehicle smuggling narcotics from Orakzai to Kohat and recovered 6200 grams cannabis from their possession.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused for drug trafficking in Ustarzai police station and started investigation.