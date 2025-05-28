Police Recovered 9600 Stolen School Books, 02 Booked
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough,Police have arrested two suspects involved in stealing more than 9,600 books from the education Department office in Rawalpindi.
Police recovered 9,600 books, worth millions of rupees, which were printed by the Punjab government for Primary school students.
According to police spokesman, the stolen books have to be distributed free of cost to students in government schools.
The theft came to light when the administration noticed the missing stock.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken immediate notice and order through investigation.
Using both modern technology and human intelligence, the City Police tracked down the suspects and recovered all the stolen books.
The other accomplices who helped or supported the accused will also be arrested soon.
The suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, spokesman added.
