UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovered Abducted Sisters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Police recovered abducted sisters

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday have recovered two sisters, who were allegedly abducted from Jaampur one year ago.

According to details, the two daughters of Sabir Hussain, a resident of Basti Cheena, had allegedly been abducted one year ago.

A police team, led by SHO Sadar police station Jaampur Saifullah Khan Joiya raided Miran Hayat area of Khangarh district Muzaffargarh and recovered the girls.

The police produced the recovered girls before a court, which ordered for send them with their father on their own freewill

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffargarh Khangarh Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

2 hours ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.