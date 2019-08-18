Police recovered abducted sisters

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday have recovered two sisters, who were allegedly abducted from Jaampur one year ago.

According to details, the two daughters of Sabir Hussain, a resident of Basti Cheena, had allegedly been abducted one year ago.

A police team, led by SHO Sadar police station Jaampur Saifullah Khan Joiya raided Miran Hayat area of Khangarh district Muzaffargarh and recovered the girls.

The police produced the recovered girls before a court, which ordered for send them with their father on their own freewill