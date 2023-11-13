Open Menu

Police Recovered Abducted Student

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 06:41 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Chamhad police post recovered an abducted 9th-grade student and apprehended two abductors during an operation in Banda Sahib Khan.

According to the details, responding to a report, police started an operation leading to the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the kidnapping of a student in 9th grade.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Nadeem son of Salim, and Kamal Shah son of Muslim Shah while three others managed to escape during a police encounter.

DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tufail, promptly formed a special team to apprehend the criminals and ensure the immediate recovery of the kidnapped student.

The police team encountered the criminals in Banda Sahib Khan, and successfully rescued the abducted student.

The arrested suspects, along with their accomplices, will face legal proceedings, and a case has been registered against them at Havelian police station.

Further investigations are underway to gather more information about the criminal activities of the arrested individuals and their associates.

