Police recovered arms, ammunition, eight held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers during raid and recovered Rs 11,500 stakes, 05 mobile phones and other items from their possession, informed police spokesman.

While 04 Kalashnikovs, 01 rifle 12 bore and a large quantity of bullets and magazines were also recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused include Latif Zar, Mohammad Javed, Dalir Khan, Mohammad Ejaz, Mohammad Afzal, Zafar Ali, Saeed Mohammad and Deedar Gul. A case has been registered against the accused under attempted murder, resistance to police party and money laundering act. On the arrest of the accused, SP Rawal Division applauded the SHO Pirwadhi and the police team. SP said that gambling is a root cause of crime that leads to other crimes, action against gamblers should be continued.