Police Recovered Arms Ammunition In Tank

Tue 02nd June 2020

Police recovered arms ammunition in Tank

District police arrested dozens of criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their position during the last month, said police here on Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :District police arrested dozens of criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their position during the last month, said police here on Monday.

A meeting held here under the presidentship of DPO Muhammad Arif Khan which was attended by DSP Rural Muhammad Iqbal Baloch and SHOs of all police stations.

The DPO was informed that 26 rifles, 28 pistols, hundreds of rounds and narcotics recovered from the possession of criminals.

The police have registered cases against them and further investigation was underway.

DPO Muhammad Arif said that the district police will take action against criminals and directed all police staff that not to let anyone spare who violate the rules and regulations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

