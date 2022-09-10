Police recovered body of an 18-year-old girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The officials of the Chamkani Police Station during a routine patrolling have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old girl from Zandai Bridge, situated in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station here on Saturday.

Talking to media men, the official of the Chamkani Police Station said that they have found the body of the girl near the Zandai Bridge in Chamkani Police Station area and the name of the deceased girl is Maryam Bibi, who is 18 years old.

The dead body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance under Police supervision, he informed.

The official said that further investigation would be made soon after receiving the reports of the postmortem.