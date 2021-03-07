UrduPoint.com
Police Recovered Drugs, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Police recovered drugs, ammunition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::Dera Police, during operation at a check post, recovered a large quantity of cannabis from a drug pusher and two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition from two other accused.

According to police, a police team managed to arrest Gulistan Baloch, resident of Choudhwan and recovered 750 grams of cannabis from his possession.

Meanwhile, police recovered two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition from Qayyum Nawaz and Kifayatullah in Jatta area.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

