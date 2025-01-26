Open Menu

Police Recovered Four Missing Children's, Handover To Heirs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Police recovered four missing children's, handover to heirs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Larkana Police has maintained the tradition of reuniting the missing children with their parents.

Larkana Police has safely handed over four missing children from the limits of Allahabad Police Station and Rehmatpur Police Station to their parents on Sunday. Finally the police gained access to the heirs of the children.

The three-year-old Bilawal, Gohar and Ayat belong to the deported children from Medina Colony, which has lost its way. While Baby Shaheen Chandio belongs to Rahmatpur.

Larkana Police has handed over all the children and girls safely to their parents after taking necessary action.

The relatives of the children have expressed their gratitude to the Larkana Police for the timely action and cooperation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmad Chaudhary congratulatory messages for the respective police teams.

