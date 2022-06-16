Police recovered gold, cash from dacoit

Police have arrested a dacoit and recovered 15 tolas of stolen gold, Rs 61,500 from his possession here Thursday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a dacoit and recovered 15 tolas of stolen gold, Rs 61,500 from his possession here Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

The accused broke the locks of the house and stole gold jewelery and cash in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station.

Waris Khan police arrested accused Shiraz with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

SP Rawal appreciated police team adding that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to convict the accused.

He said"It is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people."