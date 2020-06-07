Police recovered huge quantity of drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs that was being supplied to addicts in different parts of the city, police spokesman said here on Sunday.

Naseerabad police conducted a raid on the hideout of Hizbullah and Afzal Ali and recovered 16 kg drugs from their possession.

Police have registered a case against both of them under narcotics control act and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team.