Police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, one held

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered huge quantity of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here Wednesday, informed police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered huge quantity of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here Wednesday, informed police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Asim Hussain. Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken such anti social elements.